Saptrishi Ghosh: Amar Upadhyay is a very dedicated producer and actor

Actor Saptrishi Ghosh, who was last seen in the film 'Lakadbaggha' is currently working with well-known TV actor Amar Upadhyay in 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' and he appreciated his co-actor and said that he is not only a dedicated actor but also a producer.
MUMBAI:Actor Saptrishi Ghosh, who was last seen in the film 'Lakadbaggha' is currently working with well-known TV actor Amar Upadhyay in 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' and he appreciated his co-actor and said that he is not only a dedicated actor but also a producer.

Speaking about his working experience with Amar, Saptrishi said: "Amar and I have been working with Balaji Telefilms for so many years but somehow never got to share screen. Here it is a full-fledged role along with Amar's character. He is playing Karan Pratap Singh who is a prince and I am playing Om Sharma who is a respected carpet seller."

"Om is a strict disciplinarian, not orthodox, but traditional, and a very honest guy from Gwalior. The unit is very nice and the co-stars are fantastic. It's a nice and lovely feeling. We joke around a lot and give our own inputs to make the scene better," he added.

Saptrishi has been part of several shows like 'Balika Vadhu', 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain', 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai', and 'Crime Patrol'. Amar is known for A'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Chand Ke Paar Chalo', 'Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai', 'Ek Thhi Naayka', 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya', and currently he is part of the show 'Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho' as an actor and producer.

Saptrishi praised his style of working and said: "Amar is very dedicated as a producer and as an actor also. He is still one of those actors who is known as Mihir of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. But I still feel that he hasn't got his due. However, destiny has different plans for everyone. He is happy with what he is doing. There are other projects that he has lined up for himself in terms of production. I wish we keep working for the next few years."


SOURCE-IANS

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 16:15

