Sara Ali Khan opens up on reprising Karisma Kapoor's role in Coolie No 1

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following. She will be next seen reprising Karisma Kapoor’s role in Coolie No 1.

During a recent interview with Indian Express, when Sara was quizzed about stepping into Karisma’s shoes, she had said that the character of Malti is a responsibility. Just like a newcomer on board, Sara Ali Khan cannot believe that she has got the opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma created on screen and Sara hopes and prays that she can do justice to the role. “I cannot believe that I have got the golden opportunity to recreate the magic that Karisma Kapoor created on screen. I hope I can do justice to it,” shared Sara. Coming from a filmy background, it comes as no surprise that Sara Ali Khan has watched all of David Dhawan’s films, and therefore, she feels privileged to be part of his larger than life world, and Sara was all praises for her co-star Varun Dhawan as she said that she had a blast working with Varun Dhawan in the movie. While the shooting of Coolie No. 1 kick-started in Bangkok, thereafter, the cast and crew shot in Mumbai.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal opposite Kartik Aaryan and the film will hit the screens on Valentine’s Day 2020.