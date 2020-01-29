Sara Ali Khan’s honest confession on Indian Idol Season 11 set surprises everyone!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol Season 11, the ultimate platform for singers across the country to showcase their talent, is not only entertaining the audience with several power packed performances but also by bringing the brightest of Bollywood stars on the show. The latest to visit the set was the young and talented actor, Sara Ali Khan. While Sara has won hearts of many with her scintillating performances in successful movies and is expected to deliver another hit with the release of Love Aaj Kal 2, her honest confession on Indian Idol Season 11 sets seems to have surprised everyone. Sara revealed that while many have loved the movie’s trailer, her father and actor Saif Ali Khan prefers the trailer of his next movie Jawaani Jaaneman over Love Aaj Kal 2.

It all began after the rooh of Nusrat Sahib aka Sunny Hindustani gave a melodious performance on the song ‘Aaj Din Chadheya’. When host Aditya Naryan asked Sara about father’s reaction after watching Love Aaj Kal 2’s trailer, she said Saif mentioned in an interview that he preferred the trailer of Jawaani Janemam over Love Aaj Kal 2’s trailer. In fact, Sara also mentioned that post that statement he even called her and told that he has said something like that. So, Sara jokingly asked him why has he made such a comment, to which he expressed his admiration for both the movies’ trailers but still prefers Jawani Jaaneman!

The charismatic Kartik Aryan, playing the lead alongside Sara in Love Aaj Kal 2, also accompanied her on the sets of Indian Idol Season 11. Further in the show, he revealed that ‘Aaj Din Chadheya’ is one of his favorite songs, although he loves the entire album of Love Aaj Kal.

Watch Indian Idol season 11, every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!