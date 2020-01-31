Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey 2?

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has made her mark in Bollywood with her amazing performances in Kedarnath and Simmba. Her upcoming project is with Kartik Aaryan. The film is titled Love Aaj Kal and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

As per sources, Sara is apparently being considered to star opposite Shahid Kapoor for Kaminey 2.

Sara has become an obvious choice for the project. After the success of her two films, she is gearing up for Coolie No 1, Love Aaj Kal, and Atrangi Re. Now, it's just a matter of time that Sara will announce that she will be seen with Sasha.

Well, the actress had indeed been spotted outside Vishal Bharadwaj’s office quite a few times, and a movie together is extremely probable. A report also stated that the title of the film would be different.

Well, we hope that the project is confirmed soon. As of now, Shahid is preparing for the Jersey remake.