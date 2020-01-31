News

Sara Ali Khan to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in Kaminey 2?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 08:05 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has made her mark in Bollywood with her amazing performances in Kedarnath and Simmba. Her upcoming project is with Kartik Aaryan. The film is titled Love Aaj Kal and is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

As per sources, Sara is apparently being considered to star opposite Shahid Kapoor for Kaminey 2.

Sara has become an obvious choice for the project. After the success of her two films, she is gearing up for Coolie No 1, Love Aaj Kal, and Atrangi Re. Now, it's just a matter of time that Sara will announce that she will be seen with Sasha.

Well, the actress had indeed been spotted outside Vishal Bharadwaj’s office quite a few times, and a movie together is extremely probable. A report also stated that the title of the film would be different.

Well, we hope that the project is confirmed soon. As of now, Shahid is preparing for the Jersey remake.

Tags > Bollywood, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Kedarnath, Simmba, Kartik Aaryan, Coolie No 1, Love Aaj Kal, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Premiere of the film GUL MAKAI

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the artwork outfit better?

Hina Khan, Sriti Jha
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the headscarf better?

Who carries the headscarf better?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days