Sara Ali Khan twists with Shahzan Mujeeb on the sets of Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: India’s biggest singing reality show Indian idol season 11 has been winning hearts since its first episode. Every weekend the judges and special guests get awe struck with the excellent talent of contestants. This weekend Indian idol stage would be graced by stellar cast of Love Aaj kal 2 Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan to promote their upcoming film and to encourage the contestants of Indian Idol season 11.

The shandar Shahzan Mujeeb performed on the song “ Abhi Na Jao Chod Ke”. His mesmerizing performance made everyone astonished .Post his performance, Sara was so impressed by his singing that Sara herself said that she would like to dance with Shahzan. Shahzan and Sara shaked their leg on Sara’s new chartbuster song “Twist” from her upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2.

Further in the show Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya joined Sara and Shazan to dance with them. All of them had a lot of fun while dancing on the superhit song “Twist”.

Watch Indian Idol season 11, every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM only on Sony Entertainment Television!