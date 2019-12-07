News

Sara Arfeen Khan returns to Mumbai with her twins

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan is a popular television actress. The actress, who was seen in Love Ka Hai Intezaar, is living the best phase of her life. 

The actress who was recently blessed with twins Aizah and Zidane in London returned to Mumbai on 6 November. The actress was accompanied by her gorgeous twins and husband Arfeen Khan. She was snapped by the photographers at the Mumbai airport. She is married to motivational speaker Arfeen Khan and has named the boy Zidane and the girl Alizah. Sara tied the knot with Arfeen in February 2009 and these twins are their first kids after 10 years of marriage. The actress, who was away for her pregnancy and delivery is finally back in the bay. 

