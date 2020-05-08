Sara Arfeen Khan's book available on Amazon E-Books

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan, whom the audience last saw in Love Ka Hai Intezaar, turned writer during her pregnancy and wrote a book titled I'm Worth It. It was launched by Tiger Shroff. However, it could not go for print because of the lockdown.

Talking about it, the actress said, 'I launched my book which I was writing through out my pregnancy. And it was launched by none other than Tiger Shroff on March 11. We just printed one copy for him and after that I gave nearly 5000 copies for printing but it all stopped because of Corona. We had a lot many plans around it, right from holding press conferences to panel discussions.'

However, Sara is taking it sportingly and waiting for the lockdown to get over after which she will get the book printed. Her efforts have not gone in vain as the book is available on Amazon E-Books.

The actress gave birth to twins last year and wants to spend most of her time with them and has decided to not do projects that will keep her away from them.

