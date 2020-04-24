Sara Arfeen Khan's neighbours call the cops on her

MUMBAI: Sara Arfeen Khan recently spoke to a media portal about her life during the lockdown. Amidst the conversation, the actress narrated an incident where she had to face the wrath of the residents in her building, after they saw her receiving a food delivery without wearing a mask.

She said, 'The only precaution one can take is stay at home. We are anyway maintaining cleanliness. We are not going outside or allowing anybody to come inside. The only problem is people are over panicking sitting at home. Last week, I went downstairs to receive my food delivery and I wasn't wearing mask because I had to only go from the building's lift to the main gate which is barely 6 steps away. Yet, they made an issue about it. Plus, in my building (Versova) there aren’t many people. Still, they sending group messages that you can't step out of the building without wearing a mask. Here, I am not even talking about the uneducated people, but the educated ones who are sitting at home.'

Sara added, 'Also, there are some who neighbors who are just interested in creating havoc in these difficult times. They actually called the cops on me for not wearing mask till my car! When the cops came, I asked them if not wearing a mask till the car or in my building was illegal and they said it wasn’t and went back. The cops have bigger issues instead of wasting their time in such trivial matters.'

Credits: SpotboyE