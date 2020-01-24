Sarab runs for Meher's life : Choti Sardarni : 24th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI: Episodes begin with :- Meher stuck in a lift and everyone trying to get her out Sarab manages to get Meher out but she is unconscious. Sarab gets panic. Meher tells Sarab that she wants to see Param Sanjana tells to hurry up. Meher tells Sarab not to cry and panic. Sarab tells Meher that she promised him that she will be there with her Meher recalls her past Sarab makes a promise that she will not break her promise both gets emotional with Ek Tujhe Ke Vaste. Meher Tells Sarab that when he cries he looks like a baby She tells him to trust her.

Sarab offers Praying to god, on the other hand, Meher is struggling in operation theater. Sanjana tells her assistant to be very careful with this bottle but the bottle falls. Sanjana Calls another doctor and asks for medicine and it is very important for her she may die. The doctor tells Sanjana that Medicine is available in other labs but they can't help because of its Sunday Meher gets critical Sarab asks Nurse to give medicine doctor says it's very rarer medicine. Sarab is pleading doctor to give him that medicine and he gets a call.