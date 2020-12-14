Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Pakistani remake slammed by the original show's writer Aatish Kapadia over major copyright issues

MUMBAI: If you’re a ‘90s kid, then you know how the Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai show has defined one's childhood.

The ‘90s show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is loved by one and all and is still being applauded by many.

In the recent shocking turn of events, Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai writer Aatish Kapadia came across the replica of his sit-com show, made by the Pakistani makers. Aatish took to Facebook and slammed the makers of the Pakistani show, who have copied his show bit-by-bit. In his FB post, he intimated his friends and show fans to not give ‘views’ to the show, if they come across such 'daylight robbery'.

Aatish's post read, “Morning began with a forwarded video link. I opened it and saw a ‘word to word’ ‘frame to frame’ unofficial remake of our show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. By someone from our not so amicable neighbours, to our west. It has been shamelessly put on a free video streaming platform and the actors have performed my written word so badly, (they’ve even added their own pedestrian bit) that I cringed! I mean getting inspired and having made a show on the lines of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is understandable. Khichdi had inspired many makers to come up with a show on the lines of Khichdi. The problem of course was that they didn’t understand the logic behind creating those illogical people. Similarly, inspired versions of Sarabhai have got it wrong, because they thought it was a show only about class conflict; which was just one aspect of it. Written by using inversion as a tool.”.

He further slammed the makers for bluntly copying this show. He added, “But this blatant copy!??? My god, it’s appalling. My request to my friends is to NOT give that show ‘views’, by chance you’ll come across that daylight robbery. So much for copyright! And I don’t mean the technical copyright. I mean the shameful lack of conscience that those thieves displayed while lifting the show, lock stock and barrel! Waiting for poetic justice, if there’s any. P.s imitation is the best form of flattery. But lack of permission before illegal imitation is amorality.".

