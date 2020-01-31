Sarabjit asks Harleen to bestow the 'Chhoti Sardarnni' title upon Meher! Will she do it?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Chhoti Sardarni has been entertaining the viewers ever since its first episode. The show has a huge fan following, all thanks to the beautiful storyline.

Also, Avinesh Rekhi and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's amazing jodi has done wonders for the show. Chhoti Sardarnni also stars child artist Kevina Tak who plays the role of Param. The actress is just too cute and lightens up the screen with her presence.

And now, as per the latest promo, we see how Sarajbit will ask his sister Harleen to bestow the title of Chhoti Sardarrni to Meher. While Harleen was left speechless and puzzled, it will be interesting to see if she will agree for this or not.

Take a look at the promo:

The promo shows how Meher who was awaiting this moment since a long time, can't wait anymore to be honoured by the 'Chhoti Sardarrni' title.

Also, we are curious to know if some drama will take place before all this happens.

What do you think? Will Harleen agree for this? Or is there something going on in her mind? Tell us in the comments.