News

Sarabjit to give his name to Meher's baby in Choti Sardarni

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Sep 2019 08:31 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.

Meher returns home and forgives Sarabjit.

Meher prayed at the Gurudwara and gains courage to return home.

Meher loves Param and cannot do any injustice with him.

Param too loves Meher and also makes sure that Sarabjit and Meher spend time together and come close.

Soon, Dolly suspects Meherâ€™s pregnancy and tag her characterless.

Sarabjit takes a bold stand for Meher and reveals that the child belongs to him.

It will be interesting to see how Meher reacts to this development.

Tags > Choti Sardarni, Avinesh Rekhi, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Hitesh Bharadwaj, Anita Raj, Shivendraa Om Saainiyol, Amal Sherawat, Pawan Mahendru, Meher, Manav, Colors tv, Kulwant, Sarabjit, unborn child, relationship, upcoming episode, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Sameeksha Sud
Sameeksha Sud
Shilpa Raizada
Shilpa Raizada
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Hina Khan
Tuesday Thought
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Ali Asgar
Ali Asgar
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days