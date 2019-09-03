Sarabjit to give his name to Meher's baby in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Colors' Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.



Meher returns home and forgives Sarabjit.



Meher prayed at the Gurudwara and gains courage to return home.



Meher loves Param and cannot do any injustice with him.



Param too loves Meher and also makes sure that Sarabjit and Meher spend time together and come close.



Soon, Dolly suspects Meherâ€™s pregnancy and tag her characterless.



Sarabjit takes a bold stand for Meher and reveals that the child belongs to him.



It will be interesting to see how Meher reacts to this development.