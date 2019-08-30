Sarabjit's first wife returns in Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Colors' Choti Sardarni will showcase an interesting twist.

It was earlier seen that Sarabjit gets married to Meher for the sake of Param’s upbringing.



However, Sarabjit falls in love with her on seeing her kind nature.



But Sarabjit is broken when he comes to know that Meher is carrying someone else’s child in her womb.



He starts hating Meher but later realizes that she is the right mother for Param.



Soon, Sarabjit meets with an accident in which another woman gets injured.



Shockingly, she turns out to be Sarabjit’s first wife.



It will be interesting to see what happens next on the show.