Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! The contestants to get a special deal from the judges; two contestants to get lucky this season

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan. The show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again, Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya’s this time.

This season, the judges will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

The show went on air on the weekend and the fans gave it a thumbs up and are loving the contestants on the show.

Now this season, the show has come out with a new thing and that is before the finale of the show itself the judges will choose one contestant who will get the opportunity to work with Zee and the composers on the show.

For the first time before the finale and the show going off - air a contestant will have his /her single out.

One contestant would get the contract with the Zee and the composer and the other would emerge as the winner of the show.

In an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Aditya Narayan confirmed the news and said that for the first time something like this is happening and he is happy that the contestants will be getting a chance to showcase their talent.

Well, this is the first time something like this is happening on a reality show and it's a good boost for the contestants of the show.

The reality show every season has been a huge success and the audience are looking forward to it.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE