Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on -air

Sare Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the most loved and cherished singing reality shows of television and now we bring you the launch date of Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 19:00
SARE RE GA MA PA SEASON 31

MUMBAI:  Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

This season the judges once again will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The show is all set to go on air and the audience are excited for the new season.’

The show is all set to go – on air in the first week of September and the tentative date is 9th or 10th of September.

The audience are super excited for the new season as this time the contestants are going to be exceptionally good.

Well, the reality show every season has been a huge success and the audience are looking forward to it.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE! Udit Narayan to grace Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa GRAND FINALE

 

 


 
 

 

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little champs Neeti Mohan Reality show a singing show Zee TV ZEE5 Essel production Anu Malik Shankar Mahadevan TellyChakkar Aruna Irani Randhir Kapoor Neeti Mohan Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 19:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on Star Plus.The show has been...
Junooniyatt: Drama Alert! Jahaan and Seerat get closer, Ellahi left confused!
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts
MUMBAI:  Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will be released in theatres tomorrow, July 28...
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Jenika Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
MUMBAI: Many television serials have been launched on Shemaroo Umang and the audience are loving each show.One such...
Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on -air
MUMBAI:  Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.The talent on...
Pooja Bhatt turns Director for a special audition task at BIGG BOSS OTT 2
MUMBAI : Get ready for some real excitement inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house! Remember how the ticket to the finale...
Recent Stories
SHWETA BACHCHAN
Wow! Shweta Bachchan gifts something special to Ranveer Singh, latter reacts
Latest Video
Related Stories
Abhimanyu and Akshara
EXCLUSIVE! Abhimanyu and Akshara are brilliant but it's Abhinav's character who gave a new lease of life to their story, I can't take that from Jay Soni, explains ace TV producer Rajan Shahi
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actress Prachi Jenika Purohit roped in for Shemaroo Umang’s show Gauna ek Pratha
Archana
OMG! Archana Gautam and Daisy Shah get into an ugly war of words, the former says “Dekho, Ungli nahi karna..”
Priya Ahuja
OMG! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah’s Priya Ahuja breaks silence on being replaced as Rita Reporter, says “Asit Modi enjoys such sadistic behavior”
KARAN JOHAR
Exclusive! Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii actor Fahmaan Khan roped in for Karan Johar's next ?
Fahmaan Khan
EXCLUSIVE! Fahmaan Khan is extremely friendly to everyone on the sets of Dharampatni except with THIS co-star