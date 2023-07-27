Sare Re Ga Ma Pa Season 31: Exclusive! This is when the new season will go on -air

MUMBAI: Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is one of the oldest and most popular singing reality shows on the small screen.

The talent on this show is incredible, and this time as well, the judges are going to select the best contestants.

The last season was telecasted in the year 2021 and the judges were Himesh Reshammiya, Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

One again Zee Tv is back with the 31st Season of the show and the auditions have begun.

This season will also be hosted by Aditya Narayan and the judges will be Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik and Himesh Reshammiya.

This season the judges once again will be bringing in the best of talent and it would be difficult to judge the contestants.

The show is all set to go on air and the audience are excited for the new season.’

The show is all set to go – on air in the first week of September and the tentative date is 9th or 10th of September.

The audience are super excited for the new season as this time the contestants are going to be exceptionally good.

Well, the reality show every season has been a huge success and the audience are looking forward to it.

