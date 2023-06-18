Saree-ready! Sumbul Touqeer is giving us major desi-vibes!

MUMBAI :One look at actress Sumbul Touqeer ’s Instagram page and you’ll be running off to your wardrobe to check out your saree collection! In today’s day and age, where western outfits are considered more comfortable, actress Sumbul is one of the few who still opts for sarees. The 20-year-old actress carries off sarees really well, and looks absolutely elegant.

The latest reel posted by her is a testimony to this fact. She looks radiant in multiple sarees that she has modelled in and is giving us major ethnic style goals. The actress has modelled in printed summer style sarees in vibrant colours. She has teamed some of these up with blouses in contrasting colours and we love the final look!

Not only this, Sumbul is someone who has always impressed her fans with her dance moves, and continues to do so in this reel as well. Her fans seem to love her in his reel too, and immediately posted comments. One fan wrote, “Hamari pyari pari...apki acting aur dance dekhne keliye hum bahuth excited he..jaldi onscreen mem ana please..” while another one posted, “arees never get out of fashion and every look of yours is so beautiful as if they're made for you only.”