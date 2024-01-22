“Sarees always bring this elegant vibe,” said Navika Kotia about her new look in Kyunki… Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s ‘Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’ has been winning the hearts of the audience since its inception. The story touches upon its protagonist Ambika’s endeavor of disproving a general notion that ‘Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti’ through a landmark decision of adopting a girl child but raising her as a bahu and not beti, who will keep the family together after growing up has kept the audience hooked to their television screens.

In the recent episodes, viewers got to watch how Sooraj (Lakshay Khurana) and Kesar (Navika Kotia) are finally married, and on the other hand, Kabir (Himanshu Soni) is heartbroken despite Ambika (Manasi Joshi Roy) asking him to express his love for Kesar. While Kesar is happy being married to Sooraj, Navika is excited about her new look in the show. She is thrilled to don sarees now as her newly wedded look in the show, after wearing Indo western suits all these months.



Navika Kotia said, “I'm super pumped about my new look, it's like a breath of fresh air for my character. Shifting from cool indo-western styles to wearing sarees daily is a game-changer. Sarees always bring this elegant vibe, and with all the different materials and drapes, I get to switch up my look constantly. It is a bit of a challenge to roam around wearing one on set as I am not at all used to wearing sarees all day, but I am trying my level best.

She further added, “When it comes to styling, the team and I are brainstorming to strike that perfect balance where Kesar looks beautiful, a newly-wedded bride, an ideal bahu yet not so mature. It's a fun ride, and we're cooking up some cool ideas to rock this new avatar!”

While Navika is delighted to wear sarees, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch what will Ambika do now to bring forth the true colours of her son Sooraj in front of Kesar. What will Kesar do when she gets to know about Sooraj and his past? Will she ever get to know about Kabir’s love for her?

