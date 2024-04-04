Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 19:17
Saregama

MUMBAI : Saregama, the leading music label, is thrilled to announce the debut single release of their newest sensation, Pragati Nagpal, titled ‘Useless Bhawra’. Hailing from the picturesque town of Pinjore, Pragati brings a modern yet rooted charm to the music scene, captivating hearts with her soulful voice and vibrant persona.

Poised to become the wedding song of the year, ‘Useless Bhawra’ embodies the essence of celebration and love. Pragati's dynamic vocals paired with infectious beats create an irresistible anthem that promises to resonate with audiences worldwide.

What sets Pragati apart is not just her talent but also her unique journey. Fondly known as ‘Pinjore ki Pragati,’ she has captured the hearts of her town and beyond with her unparalleled charisma. Singing has been her companion since childhood, serving as her happy place. Confident yet humble, she cherishes Indian culture and traditions while embracing independence and relatability.

Pragati epitomizes self-made success, symbolizing resilience, hard work, and determination in her journey from Pinjore to Mumbai. In addition to her steadfast determination and passion for music, she remains fun, cute, and quirky. 

She recently embarked on a memorable journey with her family to the revered Golden Temple, where she unveiled her debut song ‘Useless Bhawra’ under the aegis of Saregama Talent. 
Known for redefining music, Saregama is beyond thrilled to introduce Pragati to the world. Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama  says, Saregama’s endeavour to identify fresh talent and

groom them into tomorrow’s superstars is exemplified through Pragati, a Pinjore girl whose self-driven nature embodies Indian values with global aspirations. Pragati’s debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ not only showcases her talent but also shows how dedicated  she is! Saddi Kudi dil jeet legi!

The official release of Pragati’s ‘Useless Bhawra’ is available on Saregama’s official YouTube page and all other major streaming platforms. Saregama invites fans, music enthusiasts, and the media to join in celebrating the debut of this exceptional artist and his meaningful contribution to the world of music.
 

SaReGaMa Pragati Nagpal Useless Bhawra Pinjore ki Pragati Vikram Mehra Managing Director SaReGaMa TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 19:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Get ready for the thrilling experience as the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises electrifying background score with the teaser on April 8th
MUMBAI: The most eagerly awaited release of 2024 is definitely "Pushpa 2: The Rule." Fans and the audience are...
Mr. India: Cast of Anil Kapoor starrer gets reimagined by fans, here’s how it went
MUMBAI: So recently, Boney Kapoor’s interviews have been going viral as he has made a lot of revelations and the fans...
The Academy Pays Tribute to Indian Cinema Maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Choose To Introduce Global Audiences to Indian Cinema with ‘Deewani Mastani’ from his Bajirao Mastani’
MUMBAI: In a tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema, The Academy, the pinnacle of cinematic recognition,...
From BTS to GOT7, here are 5 most FAMOUS K-pop bands you should know about
MUMBAI: Yo! Welcome to this space where we will talk about everything K-pop! For those of you who are still discovering...
Disha Patani's sister Khushboo Patani is making her way in acting industry
MUMBAI : Over the actress Disha Patani has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience with her sizzling looks...
BARC Ratings: Mangal Lakshmi sees huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows, Pandya Store sees a rise in ratings enters top ten shows; Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak,YRKKH and Pandya Store
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Recent Stories
Pushpa
Get ready for the thrilling experience as the makers of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ promises electrifying background score with the teaser on April 8th
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mangal
BARC Ratings: Mangal Lakshmi sees huge jump in TRP enters top ten shows, Pandya Store sees a rise in ratings enters top ten shows; Udne Ki Asha sees a dip in TRP, Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak,YRKKH and Pandya Store
Saregama
Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple
Saregama
Saregama’s talent, Pragati Nagpal unveils debut single ‘Useless Bhawra’ with a spectacular launch at Golden Temple
Armaan Malik
Groundbreaking! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik makes history as the first Indian Artist to debut on Apple Music Radio with the show ‘Only Just Begun’
Arjun
Arjun Bijlani faces non-stop health challenges; Suffers from swollen feet post-appendix surgery
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon
Kavya Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Kavya Faces Trouble as Mystery Men Cause Chaos