Sargum Mehta is seen slamming non-supporters of Shehnaaz Gill

06 Feb 2020 07:25 PM

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is one of the popular actresses in the Punjabi industry. She has been married to Ravi Dubey since 2013.

Whereas, on work front, Sargun made her debut with Zee TV's 12/24 Karol Bagh. Colors TV's drama series Phulwa marked a significant turning point in her career, earning her critical acclaim. She has been starred in Punjabi music albums too.

 The actress is supporting Shehnaaz Gill in Bigg Boss 13. Well, as the finale is around, several celebrities are showing their support for their favorite contestants BB13.

 Sargun said, 'Love you Punjab di kudi @shehnaazshine punjabian da naam roshan kar dita #StopJudging Sana'.

Shehnaaz has a huge fan base not only in common people also among celebrities. Celebs like Surbhi Jyoti, Mahi Vij, Manu Punjabi, Sana Khan, and many more are constantly showing support for her.

