Sargun interrupts Ravi Dubey's Instagram LIVE session to do this

MUMBAI: Ravi Dubey went down on his knees to propose marriage to Sargun Mehta on the sets of Nach Baliye. Since then, the couple has been painting Instagram red with their mushy photos. They are one of the most popular couples of the small screen.

Recently, Ravi went live on Instagram, and as he was interacting with his fans, he was interrupted by Sargun. A loving moment of the duo was caught on camera, and we just can’t get enough of them. A glimpse of that moment was shared by the actor on his Insta account. Well, during his live session, Sargun makes an appearance in the video, and without knowing that Ravi is LIVE, she simply comes in and gives a warm yet a romantic hug to her husband. Fans started going gaga over them and started pouring in love in the comment section.

Not just fans, celebs have also dropped the sweetest comments on the picture.

Sharing the video on his account, Ravi Dubey captioned it as, when she didn’t realise I was LIVE on insta'.

Have a look at the adorable video below.

