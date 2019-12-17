Sargun Kaur is learning to play the Veena for her show Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: The spin-off of Star Plus’ show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Ye Hai Chahatein, is all set to hit the television screens and the actors are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations. Sargun Kaur who is playing the role of the lead – Preesha Shrinivasan, is learning to play the Veena.

Sargun Kaur who was previously seen in shows like Kaal Bhairav Rahasya, Malavi Maling, Tantra, will be seen in a completely new avatar where she will be donning the role of a gynecologist, a single mother, who will question the norms of the society on how single mothers find it difficult to get married versus single fathers.

In order to get into the skin of her character, Sargun has been learning to play the Veena which is considered to be very divine musical instrument. She has been taking lessons off the screen along with a musical teacher who is present on set.

