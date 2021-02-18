Sargun Kaur Luthra aka Dr Preesha shows the reality of relationships on the sets of Yeh Hai Chahatein

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is one of the most successful shows on television. The show is a spin-off of the serial Yeh Hai Mohabaatein. The serial went on air just a few months before the lockdown happened, and has become the audience favourite in such a short span of time.

The lead pair of Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi aka Preesha and Rudraksh is loved by the audience, and the chemistry that they share is unmissable.

Viewers love to watch the tiff between Pressha, Rudra, and Mahima, and these days, the storyline is quite interesting as Preesha will soon expose the fake Rudra.

One of the main reason the show is so successful is because the star cast gets along with each other and that comfort is seen on screen in the actors' performances.

( ALSO READ: Did you know Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra is a mom in real life?)

We now came across a post where Sargun showed how relationships change in the show.

Preesha and Ahana have joined hands and have turned into good friends to teach Mahina and the fake Rudra a lesson.

The actress shared a photo along with Aishwarya Sakhuja, who essays the role of Ahana, and captioned it saying, "When foes become partners in crime."

Well, viewers might be in for an interesting track of YHC with Preesha and Rudra’s romance.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Yeh Hai Chahatein fame Sargun Kaur Luthra never gets a holiday from work, here's why )