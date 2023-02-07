Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi Share Their Memorable Journey From The Show Yeh Hai Chahatein As They Bid Adieu To The Show

MUMBAI: StarPlus has always brought its audience intriguing and interesting content. One such show is Yeh Hai Chahatein. Yeh Hai Chahatien has kept its audience hooked on television screens with its gripping and interesting plot and storyline. Ever since the inception of the show in 2019 until today, the show has been ruling the TV charts.

The audience has witnessed numerous twists and turns in the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi have been showered with love by the viewers as Nayan, Preesha, and Rudra, Samrat, respectively. Post-leap, Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma have entered the show as Arjun and Kashvi, respectively. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi are all set to bid adieu to the show.

A special cake cutting was organised on the sets of the show, where Arbar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra were seen getting emotional. The duo also thanked the audience for showering them with immense love and appreciation.

Abrar Qazi, who essays the role of Samrat in the StarPlus show Yeh Hain Chahatein, shares, "This has been my first association with StarPlus, and I was excited as it is the number one choice of audience for entertainment. I feel blessed and grateful to be a part of the show. The first day on the set of Yeh Hai Chahatiem is still fresh in my mind; it just feels like yesterday. We have lived the lives of Rudraksh and Samrat. This is not only a goodbye to the show but also to the characters; it feels like bidding adieu to loved ones. We will miss shooting together, the set, and the off-screen fun that we used to have after pack-ups; these are memories to cherish for life. The journey has indeed been memorable! The journey of Samrat and Rudraksh has not only challenged me as an actor but made me a better person as well. With the shift that I had to make in between the two characters, I have grown as a person and learned many things from Samrat, Rudraksh, and Yeh Hai Chahatein."

Sargun Kaur Luthra, aka Nayantara, from the Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatien shares, " It has been a memorable journey of Yeh Hai Chahatien. I have made many memories that I will treasure for life. I am going to miss everybody on the sets. I feel blessed and grateful for the love showered upon me by the audience, and it would be an honour to work with this team again."

Yeh Hai Chahatein has always made sure to bring to the audience different shades of love that are not just raw and real but also relatable. The audience resonates with the reel drama in real life.

Yeh Hai Chahatein is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The show airs on Star Plus at 10.30 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.