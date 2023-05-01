Sargun Kaur Luthra from Yeh Hai Chahatein gets NOSTALGIC about her ‘Preesha’ Days?

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. The leads in the show are Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra. After the latest leap, Abrar essays the character of Samrat while Sargun took up Nayan.

Yeh Hai Chahatein has been ruling the hearts of the audience for a long time now and the audience eagerly awaits every episode of the show due to its gripping plot. The show recently took a generational leap of 20 years and the new leads are Sargun and Abrar, but now in the role of Nayantara and Samrat.

However, we are sure that the audience also loves to learn about the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars and the banter that happened behind the scenes on their favorite show!

Now we have a little update close to Yeh Hai Chahatein.

The show took a generational leap recently and the new characters are receiving great response from the audience.

Sargun now essays the role of Nayan, who is a simple girl and is now feeling a connection to Samrat, who she did not like previously.

However, Sargun now shared some posts from her days as Preesha and we can’t stop thinking about which look we liked better!

Check it out!

So, Sargun as Preesha or Nayan? Which look do you like better?

Meanwhile on Yeh Hai Chahatein, Nayan and Samrat have a heart to heart and he opens up about his past and family and how he is lonely inside.

He says that his family has simply taken him in and are with him because of his popularity and wealth. Samrat tells her that he doesn’t have anyone who is not with him unconditionally.

Nayan stops him from saying anything about death and Samrat feels a connection with Nayan. Samrat calls her beautiful.

