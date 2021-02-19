Sargun Mehta to collaborate with rapper Badshah? Here's proof

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta is a renowned name in the Hindi TV industry as well as in the Punjabi film industry.

The actress has been a part of many hit TV shows like 12/24 Karol Bagh, Balika Vadhu among others. Sargun has also given many hit films in the Punjabi film industry and worked with some of the biggest stars over there.

Sargun is married to Ravi Dubey who is also a popular TV actor and has been ruling several hearts for years now.

Well, Sargun's professional life has always been on a roll.

And now, this latest video will leave the diehard fans of Sargun jump with joy.

Sargun is seen with Bollywood's famous rapper Badshah. The actress also hinted about her collaboration with the ace rapper and we can't keep calm.

Take a look:

Well, nothing more has been revealed in the video but Sargun is seen saying that she will be launched by Badshah.

Doesn't this sound exciting?

What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

