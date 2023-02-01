Sargun Mehta is here with a flashback of how every board game in the house goes with their loved ones, check it out

Sargun is active on social media and often shares the love that the fans shower on her shows and movies.
Sargun Mehta is here with a flashback of how every board game in the house goes with their loved ones, check it out

MUMBAI :Be it acting in Punjabi films or producing shows, Sargun Mehta continues to shine in every area of her professional life. The actress made a very natural leap into Punjabi cinema and has been doing extremely well.

Sargun Mehta is known for her work in various Punjabi films like Qismat and Qismat 2 along with Ammy Virk, Saunkan Saunkne starring Ammy Virk again, Moh, starring Gitaj Bindrakhya, and Ghund Kadh Le Ni Sohreyan Da Pind Aa Gaya, starring Jasmin Bajwa and Jass Bajwa.

The actress also has a production house named Dreamiyata Productions with her husband Ravi Dubey, which has produced two successful shows, Swaran Ghar and Udaariyaan, which were their first productions and are still being loved by audiences.

Sargun is active on social media and often shares the love that the fans shower on their shows and her movies. However, that’s not all that the fans get to see. There have been times when Sargun shows some fun moments of her personal life and people can’t help but give all their attention to it.

This time, Sargun Mehta has posted a story on her Instagram profile and the fans are loving the cute and mischievousness shown in it. The video is relatable to the people as it reminded them of how board games go in their house with their loved ones.

Check out the cute video below:

