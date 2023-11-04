Sargun Mehta makes fun comparison of her before-after collage with Ravie Dubey’s dramatic Farradday transformation

MUMBAI:Actor Ravie Dubey’s mind-blowing transformation for his upcoming film Farradday has been the talk of the town. His actor wife Sargun Mehta has been showering much love and appreciation on her husband’s hard work and look in the film. In one of the posters she shared, Sargun had commented “Legend legend legend (sic)” with a heart sign. Today, she took to her Instagram yet again to post a fun before-after photo of her and Ravie’s Faraddayy transformation.



The popular actress shared three collages. The first and the last are that of herself, a photo of her earlier days and as a kid along with her latest photos, while the second photo is the one that Ravie shared on his birthday to reveal his dramatic transformation for the film. Compared to the suited, suave look on the left, the photo on the right shows him bare-chested, wrinkled face with a cigar in his mouth, almost bald head and a paunch. “@ravidubey2312 transformation VS mine.. Meri bhagwan ne ki uski usne aur uske make up wale ne (sic),” Sargun wrote on the post along with two ROFL (rolling on the floor laughing) emojis.



Fans and their industry colleagues joined in and shared some laughter with Sargun too. The couple have always been supportive of each other’s work. They complement each other both on and off screen.



Farradday is produced by the couple themselves, and the film is expected to hit screens this December 2023. Shooting of the project is on. Speaking of it, Ravie has earlier shared with a Hindi news channel that it is an experimental film and the subject is quite an interesting one. It takes him four to four-and-a-half hours to get the prosthetic make-up done and about two hours to remove it. The actor also revealed that he has been working out in a way so that his body fat increases and his muscle loosen up, a kind of exercise regime that he is not used to.