Sargun Mehta receives an emotional and heart-warming note from this Udaariyaan lead! Find out who?

MUMBAI : The Colors show Udaariyaan has gone on to become one of the biggest shows on the channel. Catapulting the careers of the stars Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya, making them household names.

After a 16-year leap, the show now focuses on the story of Nehmat, Ekam, Naaz, and Advait, with Isha Malviya reprising the role of Jasmine and playing a double role. The new generation has been loved and accepted by the audience just as the first cast was.

The creative masterminds at the helm of this project were none other than actors Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey. The couple started their own production house called Dreamiyata Productions, and Udaariyaan was their first venture. Later, they produced another show called Swarn Ghar.

ALSO READ: Twinkle Arora of Udaariyaan shares a fan’s message calling her “choti si…”

The production house is all geared up for many new productions this year. Dreamiyata productions threw a very big New Year’s eve bash and the cast of the past and new shows partied the night away with Sargun and Ravie.

Hitesh Bharadwaj plays the lead role of Ekam in the show Udaariyaan. His role as Ekam has really made him very popular and Hitesh felt very grateful for this opportunity and sent a very sweet and emotional letter of appreciation to Sargun and Ravie. Sargun took to Instagram to share the post and it is so sweet:

Hitesh Bharadwaj's most notable performances had been as Sanjay Pathak in Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and as one of the leads, Manav Sharma / Vikram Diwan, in the Colors TV series Choti Sarrdaarni opposite Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia. He has played Akampreet Singh Randhawa in Colors TV's hit serial Udaariyaan since September 2022.



Hitesh Bharadwaj first started his career as a News presenter on a local news channel, then went on to work as an RJ. He started his acting career as Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year. In 2016, he gained fame for his role as Ravi, the main character, in the Hindi tv show Agar Tum Saath Ho.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Why is Udaariyaan fame Samarth Jurel teasing his ‘Bhabhs’ Nehmat? Read to find out