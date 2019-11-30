Sargun Mehta's comment on hubby Ravi Dubey's picture shows how crazy she is about him

MUMBAI: Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey are one of the most popular and loved couples of the small screen. The duo who are married for many years has given many relationship goals. Sargun and Ravi are very jolly and fun-loving. Their Instagram posts are such a delight for their fans.



And now, Sargun posted a wonderful comment on Ravi's Instagram post which shows that she is crazy and madly in love with her husband. Ravi is looking all kinds of handsome as he poses for a click, while Sargun can't stop adoring him.



Take a look at Ravi's post:

Take a look at Sargun's reaction:



Well, Sargun has always openly expressed her emotions and feelings for her dear husband and with her recent comments it proves that the duo believes in 'Khullam Khulla Pyaar'.



What do you think about Sargun and Ravi's lovey-dovey romance? Tell us in the comments.