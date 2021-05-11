Sargun Mehta's reaction to husband Ravi Dubey being tested Covid positive is totally UNEXPECTED

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is constantly keeping you updated about all the latest whereabouts from the world of television.

We have seen how so many actors from the television industry are being tested COVID positive as they continue to shoot even in these tough times.

The latest actor who has been tested COVID positive is popular TV actor Ravi Dubey.

Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram yesterday to share this news with the fans and also asked them to stay safe.

Ravi urged people who had contacted him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

Well, the diehard fans of the actor and his friends extended wishes for Ravi's speedy recovery.

Well, amid all this, Ravi's wife Sargun Mehta who is away from him currently has taken to Instagram to wish her husband a speedy recovery.

However, Sargun's reaction was totally unexpected and unique just like the beautiful couple.

Sargun also had an interesting take on this which will definitely bring a smile to everyone's face.

Take a look:

This proves that Sargun is one positive soul. Both of them have always spread positivity with their presence on social media and people have adored them for this.

Here's wishing Ravi Dubey a speedy recovery!

