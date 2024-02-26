Sargun Mehtha reacts on Isha Malviya's statement of Uddariyan's cast being jealous of her

MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well and she is known as a superstar in that particular industry.

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

During her recent interview, Sargun spoke about Isha's comments of the Udaariyaan cast being jealous of her.

To which Sargun said " They are litterly kids you go back in our 20s and we would get so much of media attention, so much things happening around them, we would say right things and sometimes bad and whatever Isha said I didn't feel bad about it she is a very nice girl and she really worked hard on the show. Not one person makes a show it's not my hard work or the channels hard work its everyone's hard work the show was made"

Well, there is no doubt that Isha is dam good actor and she was loved in Udaariyaan the fans do miss watching her on screen.

Though in recent times she made headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 where her game was liked by one and all.

