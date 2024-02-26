Sargun Mehtha reacts on Isha Malviya's statement of Uddariyan's cast being jealous of her

Sargun Mehta is one of the ace producers of television and recently, in a recent interview the actress reacted on Isha's statement of the cast of Uddariyan being jealous.
SARGUN MEHTA

MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well and she is known as a superstar in that particular industry.

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

During her recent interview, Sargun spoke about Isha's comments of the Udaariyaan cast being jealous of her.

To which Sargun said " They are litterly kids you go back in our 20s and we would get so much of media attention, so much things happening around them, we would say right things and sometimes bad and whatever Isha said I didn't feel bad about it she is a very nice girl and she really worked hard on the show. Not one person makes a show it's not my hard work or the channels hard work its everyone's hard work the show was made"

Well, there is no doubt that Isha is dam good actor and she was loved in Udaariyaan the fans do miss watching her on screen.

Though in recent times she made headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 where her game was liked by one and all.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Sargun Mehtha Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 12/24 Karol Bagh Udaariyan swaran ghar Junooniyat
