Sargun Mehtha talks about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry

Sargun Mehtha is a well known television actress and she has a crazy fan following. Now in a recent interview Sargun spoke about Shehnaaz and her potential in the regional film industry.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 20:03
SEHNAAZ GILL

MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a decade.

She debuted in the show 12/24 Karol Bagh which was a huge success and was part of many television shows.

The actress then ventured into Punjabi movies where she won many awards for her acting skills and two filmfare awards as well. 

But today, she is known as an ace producer in the television industry.

She has produced shows like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Junooniyatt and Dalchini.

( ALSO READ - Udariyaann: Interesting! ‘THIS’ is how Sargun Mehta locked Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for the role of Tejo

In a recent interview she was asked about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in regional fim industry where the actress said "She has a lot of potential to make it big and she had done her debut movie with me and that only she knew what she wanted to achieve and she used to tell me this will happen that will happen. Shehnaaz had informed me that she is doing Bigg Boss and I did tell her that she is fit to do the show and she would go a long way"

Well, there is no doubt that Shehnaaz has come this far because of her hard work and dedication and he very well knew what she wanted to achieve in her life.

She was last seen in the movie Thank You for Coming and the fans are waiting for her next release.

The one thing common between Sargun and Shehnaaz is that both started from scratch and with a lot of hard work has made it this big in the industry.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : What! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's buddy worries about her health; Her fans shower all their love

 

 

Sargun Mehtha Priyanka Chahar Choudhary 12/24 Karol Bagh Udaariyan swaran ghar Junooniyat Shehnaaz Gill
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/02/2024 - 20:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Khanzaadi CONFIRMS differences in friendship with Abhishek Kumar; Says ‘Not everything is the same’
MUMBAI : Although Bigg Boss 17 has ended, the contestants' frenzy continues. The celebs that took part in the reality...
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?
MUMBAI : The wedding celebrations of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani have brought billionaires...
Sargun Mehtha talks about Shehnaaz Gill making it big in the regional film industry
MUMBAI : Sargun Mehta is a known actress of television and she has been around in the industry for around more than a...
Sunflower Season 2 twitter Review: Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma’s performances have made the viewers fall in love once again with the series
MUMBAI : On 11th June 2021 Zee5 brought to us an amazing series named ‘Sunflower’ featuring Sunil Grower, Ashish...
Ankita Lokhande and choreographer Nishant Bhat re - live their days of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 4
MUMBAI : Ankita Lokhande needs no introduction as she is a huge name in the entertainment business.She rose to fame by...
KhanZaadi says if Munawar wasn't a part of Bigg Boss Season 17 she would have won the show
MUMBAI : KhaanZaadi rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where she was one of the most...
Recent Stories
Rihanna
Rihanna allegedly faced a wardrobe malfunction at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's cocktail party?
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Mirzapur
Mirzapur : Sudhanshu Pandey, Baseer Ali, Rithvik Dhanjani, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sai Ketan Rao are the few Tv actors who can be casted if the series was recreated on the small screen!
Surbhi-Karan
Surbhi Chandna chooses Tuxedo Night instead of traditional sangeet post wedding
Hina
Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Karishma Tanna are the few contestants that netizens demand to see again in the next Season of Bigg Boss
Abdu Rozik
Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik probed in alleged connection in Money Laundering
Sargun
Sargun Metha reveals how she began to write her first show ‘Udaariyan’ as a producer
SARGUN MEHTA
Sargun Mehta reacts on Isha Malviya's statement of Udaariyaan's cast being jealous of her