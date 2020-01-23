Saroj Plays dirty game Patiala Babes 23rd January 2020 Written Update

MUMBAI: Neil is lost thoughts of Minni Arya, complaints to Sarjo about Minni's actions. Minni listens to them, Minni tells Saroj to stop brainwash her. Saroj tells her that you will get married and after that Saroj will look after her Dadi tells Minni that Saroj is taking revenge. Minni is upset because she slapped Arya. Neil comes and follows her, He says that he is looking for what she is like solution. She scolds him and tells him to go its time to open a restaurant.

Minni is confused and guilty for action, she is continuously talking. Neil is smiling over her reaction. Neil says small things will make her happy. Neil offers Omelet she loves that omelet Neils says if you can forgive her then Aray can accept her apology. Minni tells that she can't cook. Neil tells her that their must be something that she can do which will make Arya happy.