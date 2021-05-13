News

Sasural Simar Ka 2 fame Tanya Sharma opens up on doing bold scenes

Tanya Sharma plays Reema Narayan in Sasural Simar Ka 2. The actress is shooting in Agra for the show.

13 May 2021 03:51 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Tanya Sharma plays Reema Narayan in Sasural Simar Ka 2. The actress is shooting in Agra for the show.

The diva talks about her decade-long journey, viral meme ‘Rasode me kaun tha’, and more. Read on.

You have many hit shows in your kitty, do you feel blessed to be a part of these shows which became popular, or you chose the roles very wisely?
Honestly, every role… especially Meera’s role in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, I don’t know how I got it. Even Reema’s role in SSK2, I don’t know how I bagged it. All shows are with Rashmi (Sharma) ma’am. I never thought I will get these roles. I have been a child artiste. I have given so many auditions. Every time one role ends, the struggle begins to bag the next one. But I feel blessed to have these roles in my kitty, which I have done in the past. Sometimes, when you give too many auditions and keep getting rejected, you feel disheartened and then I didn’t give my best for Saathiya – my first big break. I even told the casting director, ‘Why do you call me for auditions, I won’t get selected.’ But then to my surprise, I got selected for Saathiya. Even Sasural happened like this. I wasn’t sure, which show is it. I just know it’s with Rashmi Ma’am. And that time, I felt I should go for it. And next day I got selected.

You have completed over a decade in the industry at a young age, how would you look back?
I feel truly blessed. I have seen many people, who struggle for years and not get a role and some get a role and then don’t get work. In my case, I may not have been very passionate about acting, but dancing initially. I won’t talk about my roles in childhood but the first effective role was in Afsar Bitiya. I was playing Chanchal and it was an important role. That time, all my co-actors would call me ‘Fumble Queen’. It was my first important show and I couldn’t say my dialogues properly. The language was Bihari and I wasn’t so fluent. I learnt there that if you have learned or improved even a little bit, you have achieved something as an actor. I believe in never stop learning.

Talking about digital age, have you consciously stayed away from web shows when most of the actors and youngsters are experimenting?
I am losing out on a lot of projects because of the requirement of intimate and bold scenes. I understand that when the makers write a story they have a mindset and a concept. Whenever I am approached for a role, I get pressurized when they give examples of other actors. But I have set a boundary for myself, and maybe I am not ready to cross that boundary yet. I am not comfortable doing any intimate scenes right now. So, I do not take up that kind of roles. That’s why I am doing Indian television, because it gives me the freedom to connect with millions of people and at the same time not crossing my limitations, which I have set for myself.

On memes and trolls on social media

I haven’t been trolled as such but I have seen so many memes on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya… one where I am dancing and then while dancing I slap Vandana ji. That was very funny. Most of the scenes are from Saathiya are meme-worthy and they are quite funny. But when there is serious trolling, yes, it affects me. But then, I realised I get affected when I read them, so I stopped reading them. I am being very genuine.

