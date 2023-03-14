Sasural Simar Ka 2’s Tanya Sharma talks about doing a supernatural show

MUMBAI :Actress Tanya Sharma has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution. We have seen and loved the actress in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya and Sasural Simar Ka 2. She is indeed one of the major head turners coming from the acting space who is known not only for her acting, but also for her looks.

Tellychakkar asked the gorgeous actress what she thinks of the future of supernatural shows. To this she said that earlier she didn’t think that supernatural shows would do well as it wouldn't be believable. But after Naagin, the whole landscape of Indian Television was changed as such unbelievable things are shown on the show and people love it. 

Tanya was last seen in the web series Dear Ishq, which streams on Disney+ Hotstar, coming from Beyond Dreams production house. 

Tanya made her acting debut in the television series Saath Nibhana, where she played Meera and she has been the talk of the town ever since. Furthermore, her performance in Colors TV's blockbuster serial Udaan, in which she co-starred with Gaurav Sareen as Chakor's daughter Anjor.

