Sasural Simar Ka 2's Vibha Bhagat opens up about her struggling days in Mumbai 

MUMBAI: Television actress Vibha Bhagat who is currently being seen in the show Sasural Simar Ka opens up about her last two years which were full of struggles even though she had done enough in the television industry.

“I started my career in the entertainment industry with comedy, stand-ups, and theatre. Then when I got a chance in regional television I grabbed it because I was too greedy to be able to showcase my talent. Then when I got offers from national channels and I had to fight a lot of to carve my own niche,” shares Vibha.

She further adds, “The last two years have been the toughest for me, both professionally and personally. I lost my father and I wasn’t getting work too. Due to which not only I was financially broke but emotionally too was shattered. A time came when I could only afford one meal a day maybe a fruit or a packet of biscuits. But we actors never talk about things like these because we chose a life like this. But finally, after two years, Sasural Simar Ka happened.”

But Vibha didn’t let those two years go in vain she focused completely on her.

“Those two years taught me what exactly I want from my life. I focused on myself by doing self-grooming and gave time to myself. I have PCOS and thyroid so I ensured that the levels stay normal for that I did three hours of workout every day at home and that kind of helped me get my spark back too! I painted, meditated, and cooked, did everything which will make me feel good about myself and my existence. I cannot ignore the fact that I used to get anxiety attacks but somehow I rose through all that. My friends play a very big role in motivating me because it is a long time period and anyone can break down in a tough time like this,” she signs off.

