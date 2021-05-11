Sasural Simar Ka actress Vaishali Takker postpones wedding to next year amid the crises in the country; joins group to feed needy

MUMBAI: Vaishali Takker revealed that she has joined a group Student's Helping Hands that provide facilities to needy during the pandemic. She further shared that she can't think of any celebrations, marriage and moving out of India right now when people are dying and suffering because of COVID-19 crisis.



"I postponed the wedding because of the current situation. I did not feel like celebrating in such a scenario when people are dying, suffering everyday. I don't feel like starting a new life this year. I have cancelled the wedding this year and I am not getting married this year. Next year if the situation gets better only then I will get married. If everything goes well, we will decide to get married by next year. The most affected country right now is India and I am not in a mood to celebrate, or get married and move out of India - my country when people around me very closed ones are suffering and dying. I did not feel right to take this step," she said.

The actress has joined hands with a group that is helping people during the pandemic. She spoke in detail about the help they are providing, "I have been listening, hearing, reading about the disheartening news of COVID-19 affecting so many lives everyday. People are starving on the streets because they don't have food, people are dying in hospitals due to shortage of oxygen, medicines, plasma and medical help. I have recently joined this team of 'Students Helping Hands' from Indore. They are a small group of people who are providing meals to people on streets, daily wage workers. They are also helping people get blood, plasma, medicines, oxygen cylinders and other medical assistance. They are providing help to students who can't pay their fees or don't have food or clothes. I didn't want to sit and just watch the situation happening around. So, I decided to volunteer and join the group. Now, I have got a new purpose in life and marriage is currently not on my mind at all."

The actress, who was also seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, shared that she has been helping people since last lockdown on personal level, but this time she has joined the group and wants to provide assistance to as many people as possible, "I recently joined this group, but even before joining them I was helping people during the last lockdown. That was on a personal level. I never posted anything about it on social media as they were my people from the industry and friends. But now I am doing this with this team and I am raising funds and I am sharing on social media so that I get maximum funds. We want to help as many people as possible," she said.