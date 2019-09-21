Sasural Simar Ka fame Shoaib Ibrahim loves THIS woman for the longest time

MUMBAI: Shoaib Ibrahim is a popular television actor. He has been part of several shows including Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Rishton Ke Bhanwar Mein Uljhi Niyati and Sasural Simar Ka. On the personal front, he is happily married to his Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Dipika Kakar and the duo sets major couple goals.



Shoaib is quite active on social media and recently shared a few pictures with his mother and wife Dipika and it’s the caption that brings in the twist. He wrote, “A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest.”



Take a look below

A man loves his sweetheart the most, his wife the best, but his mother the longest. pic.twitter.com/QH1al3ilhz — Shoaib Ibrahim (@Shoaib_Ibrahim1) September 20, 2019