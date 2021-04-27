Sasural Simar Ka fame Vaishali Takkar to get hitched to Dr.Abhinandan Singh Hundal in Uganda

MUMBAI: Vaishali Takkar, who has been a part of some popular shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Vaada Raha, is all set to tie the knot. The actress' roka ceremony took place on April 26 and she is all excited about this new phase of her life.

Vaishali is getting married to a dental surgeon from Kenya whom she found on a matrimonial site, a few months back. The two were supposed to get married in India in May, however, they had to change their plan due to the ongoing pandemic.

Her unplanned roka ceremony Vaishali Takkar said, "The guy I am getting married to is Dr.Abhinandan Singh Hundal and resides in Kenya. He is a Dental surgeon and also won the title of Mr. Uganda, a few years back. And the interesting part is we met through an Indian matrimonial site. And without meeting personally, we were supposed to get married in May which is next month.

And preparations were on but due to the ongoing situation, the flights are also not running smoothly. So, we decided to hold the wedding. However, he decided to come and meet me meanwhile. So my parents got us 'rokafied'. Nothing was planned but a spontaneous Roka ceremony was held at my place in presence of my parents and him."

Credits: Spotboye