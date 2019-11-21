News

Sasural Simar Ka’s Shweta Sinha to star in Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Kii

By TellychakkarTeam
21 Nov 2019 04:18 PM

MUMBAI: Shweta Sinha is a well-known television personality. She is known for her performance in the popular TV series, Sasural Simar Ka. Now, after almost a year, she is gearing up for her comeback.

The actress will be seen in Colors' Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsas Kii.

In an interview with Bombay Times, Shweta said that it feels great to be back on the same channel and work with the same production house, which gave her the biggest role of her career so far.

She added that she has enjoyed her seven-year-long journey on Sasural Simar Ka and now she is glad that she is getting to collaborate with them again for their show, Shakti which is quite popular.  She hopes to leave a mark with her performance, like she did with Sasural Simar Ka. And she hopes to make the producers proud of their choice as well. 

past seven days