Satish Kaushik to be seen in ZEE5’s Chargesheet - The Shuttlecock Murder

MUMBAI: Leading OTT player Zee5 is gearing up for another interesting web series titled Chargesheet - The Shuttlecock Murder, which is based on India’s star sportsman Syed Modi’s murder case.

As per reports, veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who is known for his role in movies like Kyon Ki…Main Jhooth Nahi Bolta and Mr India has joined the stellar cast of the series. Joining him will be actor Praateek Dogra, he’ll play Arunoday Singh’s secretary in the series.

The eight-episode series is inspired by true events and brings forth one of the most prolific court cases which caught the imagination of Indians not just because of the audacity of the crime but also because of what ensues. It narrates the story of the greatest Indian badminton champion that could have been.

It will be produced by Roshan Kanal and Ashoke Pandit, Daytee Pictures Pvt. Ltd, and written by Priyanka Ghatak. Shashant Shah will direct the series. The cast includes Arunoday Singh, Shiv Panditt, Hrishita Bhatt, Tridha Choudhury, Ashwini Kalsekar, Shakti AnandKishori Shahane, and Sikandar Kher.