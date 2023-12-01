This Saturday, on Sony TV's 'Indian Idol - Season 13, Rishi Singh performs melodiously and enjoys Rajma Chawal prepared by a unique ‘Saas-Bahu’ duo

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/12/2023 - 16:39
MUMBAI : This Saturday at 8:00 PM, Sony Entertainment Television’s singing reality show, ‘Indian Idol – Season 13’ will be celebrating the 'Housewives Special' episode in the presence of the world-renowned Chefs and Judges of MasterChef India - Ranveer Brar, Vikas Khanna and Garima Arora. Ready to add the much needed flavour and melody this Saturday will be Ayodhya's Rishi Singh! Everyone's favourite Rishi Singh will be seen singing the song ‘Pachtaoge,’ originally sung by Arijit Singh. After Rishi Singh’s mesmerising performance, Leela and Julia, a desi mother-in-law and daughter-in-law dup will be seen offering Rajma-Chawal garnished with their sweet and sour life stories. The humble dish would be enjoyed by judges - Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya followed by the esteemed judges of MasterChef India - Ranveer Brar, Garima Arora and Vikas Khanna! Both the judges and the celebrity guests will be overwhelmed after having such delicious ‘desi khana’.
 
Complimenting Rishi’s performance, Chef Ranveer Brar who was left speechless shares how he follows Indian Idol religiously! He goes on to narrate how when he goes on MasterChef in the morning, he first listens to Hanuman Chalisa and then Rishi’s songs, which uplifts his mood. Chef Ranveer also adds that Rishi’s songs are not just songs but an emotion. He feels that Rishi performs with all his expressions, making his performance more efficient. Adding to this, Chef Vikas Khanna adds how Rishi has the ability to make the audience emotional as he made them feel that he as a painful scar inside as his voice gave everyone goosebumps! Chef Garima Arora will be seen saying, “Ranveer Brar and Vikas Khanna were always your big fan; now onwards, include me in the list.”
 
The top 8 contestants, Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Bidipta Chakraborty, Debosmita Roy, Senjuti Das, Sonakshi Kar from Kolkata, Chirag Kotwal from Jammu, Navdeep Wadali from Amritsar, Shivam Singh, from Gujarat will sway the viewers off their feet this weekend on Indian Idol Season 13.

Be sure to tune in to Indian Idol Season 13 this Saturday at 8:00 PM only on Sony Entertainment Television

