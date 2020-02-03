Satya Tiwari joins Mahesh Pandey's Khandaan

News

MUMBAI: Actor Satya Tiwari, who has featured in shows like ‘Meri Durga’ and ‘Kaal Bhairav Rahasya 2’, is back in action. He has been roped in to play a pivotal character in Mahesh Pandey’s next, which is tentatively titled ‘Khandaan’.

While Hiten Tejwani has been roped in to play the male lead, Parineeta Borthakur has been cast as the heroine opposite him. The show will also mark the reunion of Sonal Vengurlekar and Rinku Dhawan after ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’.

Satya will be seen as Hiten's brother. The show will be set in Uttar Pradesh.

Credits: India Forums

 

