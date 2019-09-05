News

Satyajeet Dubey to star in finite sci-fi TV series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 07:51 PM

Actor Satyajeet Dubey is all set to feature in a sci-fi show titled "Maharaj Ki Jai Ho". He says he is more than happy to be a part of the show because it can be a gamechanger for content.

"I am over the moon about this show because a show like this can be a gamechanger for content. It makes me want to work hard. I feel a greater sense of responsibility towards the story. The character is a real person from today's time but the story has a futuristic, mystical quality," Satyajeet said.

Real people have been a reference point for the show.

"This is fantasy, and hard to crack, so it requires devotion, commitment and learning. I want to try my best to understand the background of this part. It is complex and I am waiting to embark on this adventure. It is a fantastic script, one that will make people sit up and notice the sheer power of good content," he added.

The actor, who will be seen in "Prasthanam" said he was "physically and mentally" exhausted after the completion of the film. He plays an "intense, angry and dark" character in the film.

"I wanted to do something light and fun, and 'Maharaj Ki Jai Ho' came my way. I read the initial 10 episodes and i couldn't stop laughing. Here's some really interesting comic writing, with the elements of time travel, sci fi, happening i saw, and the script is the backbone of any series/movie and that convinced me to go ahead and just do it without thinking twice," he said.


