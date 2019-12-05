Satyakam Anand roped in for Mere Sai

MUMBAI: Mere Sai Shraddha Aur Saburi has been winning hearts since the very beginning of the show.

Now, Satyakam Anand has been roped in for Mere Sai as Kanhoji. He feels that this is a great opportunity for him to work with an experienced actor like Tushar Dalvi. He said that Kanhoji is quite an interesting character. He added that he would get a chance to portray highs and lows of emotions through the role, which would help him learn and enhance his skills.

The main role will be making his way into Shirdi with his wife and mother. Khanoji's wife will sell curd to support his husband, but he will join hands with Kulkarni Sarkar. For the unversed, Kulkarni considers Sai to be his biggest enemy. As soon as Kanhoji understands that his wife Sushila is slowly becoming a follower of Sai, he thrashes her and beats her up with an aim to stop her from meeting Sai. He also locks her in the house to stop her from selling her curd.

The actor is known for his role in the super-hit movie Gangs of Wasseypur.

