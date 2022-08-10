Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay

Actress Saumya Tandon recently delighted her fans by sharing a video on social media, showcasing her visit to Kashmir. The actress went to Kashmir for a shoot but extended her work into a vacation as she was fully consumed by its beauty.
Kashmir shoot

MUMBAI : Actress Saumya Tandon recently delighted her fans by sharing a video on social media, showcasing her visit to Kashmir. The actress went to Kashmir for a shoot but extended her work into a vacation as she was fully consumed by its beauty.

Saumya, who is known for her work in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai!', expressed how she is in awe of the scenic beauty of Kashmir and praised how peaceful and easy it is to shoot and travel there.

She said, ""I am in Kashmir for a small shoot and extended it for a holiday. Shoot was pleasantly smooth and it's a wonderful travel experience. I always wanted to go to Dal lake in a shikara with flowers and I finally did it this time. Srinagar today looks totally geared up and prepared for G20. I will be stepping out of Srinagar these three days".

She also recollected her encounters with the welcoming locals who shared inspiring stories.

She mentioned, "Kashmiri locals are very welcoming towards the tourists and it was great to see their businesses and tourism pick up. I met some wonderful women entrepreneurs while shopping for rugs, pashmina and papier mache souvenirs, they are reviving the languishing arts and crafts of Kashmir and employing the local women as well as generating employment. I bought some precious local stuff".


