News

Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame distributes masks

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 May 2020 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Many celebrities are coming forward to help those in need in these tough times. As the lockdown has affected the economy and quite a few are suffering, celebrities are making donations to help the needy sail through this time.

Saumya Tandon has come forward to distribute face masks and shields to those who are in the frontline, helping the nation to cope with the deadly virus.

The actress teamed up with a 15-year-old boy from her building who started with a fundraiser to buy face masks and distribute in the public.

In an interview with Mirror Online, Saumya spoke about this young boy striving to help society and said, 'Ryan Puramia, a 15-year-old from my building, started the initiative to raise funds and distribute face shields and masks. I received the message on the building WhatsApp group about raising funds and joined hands with him in this initiative. We started a campaign and got supporters and money for the cause. I went and distributed these masks and shields, which are FDA approved and are of very good quality with seven layers, washable and reusable. We have already ordered 5000 of them, out of which we have, by now, distributed 2000.'

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Saumya Tandon Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Ryan Puramia face shields Masks TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here