Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame distributes masks

MUMBAI: Many celebrities are coming forward to help those in need in these tough times. As the lockdown has affected the economy and quite a few are suffering, celebrities are making donations to help the needy sail through this time.

Saumya Tandon has come forward to distribute face masks and shields to those who are in the frontline, helping the nation to cope with the deadly virus.

The actress teamed up with a 15-year-old boy from her building who started with a fundraiser to buy face masks and distribute in the public.

In an interview with Mirror Online, Saumya spoke about this young boy striving to help society and said, 'Ryan Puramia, a 15-year-old from my building, started the initiative to raise funds and distribute face shields and masks. I received the message on the building WhatsApp group about raising funds and joined hands with him in this initiative. We started a campaign and got supporters and money for the cause. I went and distributed these masks and shields, which are FDA approved and are of very good quality with seven layers, washable and reusable. We have already ordered 5000 of them, out of which we have, by now, distributed 2000.'

Credits: SpotboyE