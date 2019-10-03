Saumya Tandon plays the ‘Tangewali Basanti’ in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain

MUMBAI: Be it a schoolteacher, a bold police officer, to a school going kid or even playing a character of the opposite gender, Saumya Tandon has skilfully essayed several characters as Anita Bhabhi in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Adding another feather to her hat, the actress is all set to recreate the magic on the small screen by essaying one of the most iconic and chulbuli characters of ‘Tangewali Basanti’ from the iconic 1970’s film, Sholay.



The upcoming track showcases an exciting and vibrant energy amongst the citizens of Modern Colony who are geared up to audition for the movie ‘Cholay’ which is a Kanpuriya remake created by a popular director in Modern Colony. With a natural charm to her side, the gorgeous Gori Mem sweeps the role of Raswanti and dons an avatar that is sure to leave her fans and the viewers captivated. Bringing alive the exact same vibrancy and energy, Saumya Tandon once again breathed a new life in Basanti.



Sharing her experience in playing this character, Saumya said, “It was actually a beautiful experience revisiting the evergreen and iconic scenes of Sholay. It’s not every day that you get a chance to play Hema Malini on screen and while playing Basanti I not only tried to replicate her exact hairdo and attire but also tried impersonating her tone and manner of dialogue delivery while delivering mine. There was a small dance performance too which I did on the song ‘Jab Tak hai Jaan’ which although I didn’t get much time to prepare for it, I managed to perform it quite effortlessly. I hope viewers thoroughly enjoy this different, interesting and hilarious take that the episode brings on Sholay, and hence the name ‘Cholay’.”



Adding further about her love for the character she adds, “Basanti has always been one of my favorite characters and undoubtedly it was a fun experience to be able to live up to this character. Hema Ji is truly a legendary actress, dancer, and performer who has always created magic on screen and Basanti is just one of those roles. With all respect, love, and admiration for the film, this is a small performance dedicated to her.”



While Anita Bhabhi is all set to recreate Basanti as Raswanti, Angoori Bhabhi will be seen playing Jaya Bachchan’s character of Radha as Anuradha, while Tiwari and Vibhuti present a different take on the characters of Kimran Saheb and Thakur respectively. Essaying the roles of Dheeru and Vijay will be Tika and Malkhan. Reliving Gabbar’s character will be the potbellied police office of the modern colony, Happu Singh.