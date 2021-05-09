Saurabh Agarwal on his role Vipul Rawal in Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha: The scope this character has in terms of growth, it’s an interesting journey ahead

MUMBAI: From the very beginning actor, Saurabh Agarwal was sure about how he wanted to pave his career path in showbiz. He said yes to substantial roles and good stories, the reason why he lost out on a lot of work. But he is happy to have focused on content, something that everyone is talking about now, and having done shows and series such as Crime Patrol, Savdhaan India, Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par, Shrikant Basir and General Store. Agarwal’s next is yet another 20-episode web series where he plays the central character of a cop. Meanwhile, he is happy doing Vipul Rawal in the ongoing popular fiction Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha.

“Vipul takes care of everyone in the family; he handles the emotions, the logic, the fun part of the family. The character was a little different when it started off, but slowly we got to see different sides of Vipul, which is interesting. There’s more to come,” he adds. Talking about how the audiences reacted to the character, Agarwal adds that compliments have been pouring in from admirers, family and friends since the first episode was aired. “People have complimented both on my look and performance. The kind of scenes and scope this character has I am hoping to live up to everyone’s love and expectations,” he says adding that the title of the show perfectly describes the essence of the narrative, drives home a message.



All good things to say about Sonali Jaffar and Amir Jaffar, producers of the show, the actor says that this is the first time he is working with them and must admit that it has been a pleasant experience. “Sonali ma’am and Amir sir are more like our friends than our producers. They are warm and loving people. There is no ego in them and are always encouraging you to do better,” he says. The best thing about the entertainment industry, according to Agarwal, is that it lets you follow your passion in a very creative way. “Whoever comes here falls in love with the industry. It has a place for those who are talented and hard-working. The industry accepts everyone with open arms,” he says.

While he is loving every bit of his journey, had acting not happened to him, then Agarwal would have been a professional badminton player. “I played till Nationals and held ranking number one in my home state he reveals.

With the surge in Covid cases and how many people are losing their lives, as if he is apprehensive about shooting and Agarwal responds, “Yes I am but show much go on. Challenges are a part of our lives and this time around we are all it together. We are following all safety instructions to the T, wearing the mask, sanitizing, eating right and maintaining a physical distance.”