Saurabh Gumber roped in for Star Plus’ Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

By Dharini Sanghavi
28 Mar 2020 07:45 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about Star Plus’ newly launched mythological comedy show Maharaj Ki Jai Ho which is produced by Trouble Makers Production.

The show was in the pipeline for a long time and it finally saw the light of day by premiering on 23 March. The show has actors like Satyajeet Dubey, Riya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar and Aaksah Dabhade in the lead roles.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is receiving accolades by masses for its unique blend of mytho and comedy.  

We have been writing about the list of actors roped for the show. Now, we hear that actor Saurabh Gumber has joined the show.

Saurabh, who has been part of shows like Mahashakti, Gathbandhan and was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, will depict the role of Rajkumar Pushottam. He will have a grand entry with a tang of humour. This character is alike Kumar Verma in blockbuster film Bahubali.

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho is a light-hearted comedy show with a touch of mythology. The show promises to engage the audience across age groups with a mix of comedy, mythology and science fiction. The viewers are transported back in time and witness funny encounters between the modern man and the people of Hastinapur.

